Docker is an open platform tool that you can use to deploy, execute, and manage containers. Docker for Power is only available for the Little Endian (LE) architecture. For more information on LE architecture, see the Little endian and Linux on IBM Power Systems website. You can use Docker on hosts that are running bare metal, where a hypervisor does not exist, or on virtual machines (VMs) that are running on KVM hypervisor or PowerVM hypervisor. The only requirement is an LE Linux distribution.

You can install Docker from the official repositories of the following LE Linux distributions:

Ubuntu from Vivid (15.04) version, and later

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12, and later

Fedora version 23, and later

For Ubuntu Trusty (14.04) and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 LE distributions, you can download Docker binaries from the Unicamp repository website. Installation instructions are described in this article.

If you are looking for service and support options, see the IBM Support Line for Docker OSS on Power Systems website. For more information, see the webinar on Modernizing Power in the Enterprise Solutions and Support for Docker and CentOS on Power, which you can access with an IBM PartnerWorld ID.

The latest upstream Docker binaries are also available in the Docker Master Binaries website.

Further, some of the commonly used Docker images for Power LE architecture are available in the Docker Hub website.