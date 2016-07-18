Docker on IBM Power Systems
Docker is an open platform tool that you can use to deploy, execute, and manage containers. Docker for Power is only available for the Little Endian (LE) architecture. For more information on LE architecture, see the Little endian and Linux on IBM Power Systems website. You can use Docker on hosts that are running bare metal, where a hypervisor does not exist, or on virtual machines (VMs) that are running on KVM hypervisor or PowerVM hypervisor. The only requirement is an LE Linux distribution.
You can install Docker from the official repositories of the following LE Linux distributions:
- Ubuntu from Vivid (15.04) version, and later
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 12, and later
- Fedora version 23, and later
For Ubuntu Trusty (14.04) and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 LE distributions, you can download Docker binaries from the Unicamp repository website. Installation instructions are described in this article.
If you are looking for service and support options, see the IBM Support Line for Docker OSS on Power Systems website. For more information, see the webinar on Modernizing Power in the Enterprise Solutions and Support for Docker and CentOS on Power, which you can access with an IBM PartnerWorld ID.
The latest upstream Docker binaries are also available in the Docker Master Binaries website.
Further, some of the commonly used Docker images for Power LE architecture are available in the Docker Hub website.
This section describes how you can install Docker in your system on either Ubuntu Trusty 14.04 or RHEL 7.1 LE.
Install Docker on Ubuntu Trusty
To install Docker on the Ubuntu Trusty, perform the following steps with root privileges:
- Install the Docker repository.
# echo deb http://ftp.unicamp.br/pub/ppc64el/ubuntu/14_04/docker-ppc64el/ trusty main > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/trusty-docker.list
- Update the archive index.
# apt-get update
- Install the Docker package.
# apt-get install docker-engine
Install Docker on RHEL 7.1 LE
To install Docker on RHEL 7.1 LE, perform the following steps with root privileges:
- Install the Docker repository.
#cat < /etc/yum.repos.d/docker.repo >>EOF [docker] name=Docker baseurl=http://ftp.unicamp.br/pub/ppc64el/rhel/7_1/docker-ppc64el/ enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 EOF
- Install the Docker package.
# yum install docker
- Start the Docker engine
# service docker start
You can see the following resources for more information about Docker:
nvidia-docker on POWER: GPUs Inside Docker Containers
IBM Support Line for Docker OSS on Power Systems
Docker on Power performance collateral