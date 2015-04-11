Node-RED is a simple visual tool that makes it easy to wire together events and devices for the Internet of Things. With this technology, you can connect input, output, and processing nodes to create flows to prototype IoT applications.

In today’s internet, devices, applications, and components of every shape, size, and function are being hooked up, meaning that data is deluging into repositories at an astounding rate. What can you do with all of this data? How can you take advantage of it? How can you possibly design a system that can ride the wave?

Node-RED is one of the key answers. The visual tool makes it easy to wire together real-world events, add in some intelligence, and access simple nodes to integrate them with existing IBM Messaging systems and social platforms such as Twitter, MongoDB, and Redis to create applications that can react to the world around them.

FRED, by Sense Tecnic Systems, manages instances of Node-RED for multiple users in the cloud.

