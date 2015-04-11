Node-RED co-creators Nick O’Leary and Dave Conway-Jones describe and demonstrate some of the new features that make it even faster to create and debug flows, as well as where they see the project heading in 2017. In addition, Rodger Lea and Mike Blackstock from Sense Tecnic Systems (STS) describe their cloud-hosted service FRED (Front End for Node-RED), designed to make it easy to install, manage, and maintain the technology.
In this video:
- Nick O’Leary, Co-creator
- Dave Conway-Jones, Co-creator
- Rodger Lea, Sense Tecnic Systems
- Mike Blackstock, Sense Tecnic Systems
In today’s internet, devices, applications, and components of every shape, size, and function are being hooked up, meaning that data is deluging into repositories at an astounding rate. What can you do with all of this data? How can you take advantage of it? How can you possibly design a system that can ride the wave?
Node-RED is one of the key answers. The visual tool makes it easy to wire together real-world events, add in some intelligence, and access simple nodes to integrate them with existing IBM Messaging systems and social platforms such as Twitter, MongoDB, and Redis to create applications that can react to the world around them.
FRED, by Sense Tecnic Systems, manages instances of Node-RED for multiple users in the cloud.
